Williams and Davidson doubles hand H&L Winners Connection a 4-3 win

… Aroima edgePanther 1-0

HAYNES and Lewis’(H&L) Winners Connection outshot Hi Stars 4-3, while Aroima overcame Amelia’s Ward Panthers 1-0 as they made their entry towards reaching the final four of the Upper Demerara Football Association(UDFA) -organised 7th GT Beer football championship on Sunday night at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground in Linden.

In group B action, Winners Connection took the lead as early as the 8th minute through a strike by Damian Williams, but two minutes later, Elijah Samuels knot the scores for the Hi Stars side at 1-1 score.

However, in the 12th minute, Williams was there again to give his side the advantage, but Osopho Rose cancelled that lead when he scored for Hi Stars in the 20th minute, making it a 2-2 scoreline.

That contest continued to be competitive but the burly Marmalaque Davidson got his first goal of the game when he shot the Winners Connection to grab the lead once more in the 36th minute and the game was in favour of the Winners Connection 3-2 when the first half ended.

The Hi Stars side remained in contention and they would even things out again through the scoring of Martin Leacock, who netted in the 65th minute, and the game was truly on the line at 3-3.

But the Winners Connection sealed the win, with the winning goal coming from the boot of Davidson, who found the back of the net in the 64th minute– his second goal– for the 4-3 lead which they maintained to the end.

A first-half goal decided the second Group C game between Aroima and Amelia’s Ward Panthers. The play developed from the left flank when Glenton Lyte took a free kick.

The goalkeeper for Panthers then failed to grab cleanly and the waiting Javon Archer, who was at the centre of the goal-mouth, was able to tap home the winner in the 28th minute. That lone goal remained when the first half ended and play in the final half did not change the outcome.

The second half produced no more goals and, when the final whistle was blown, the scores read 1-0 for the Aroima side over the Panthers.

Tomorrow, Botafago will face the Panthers in the first game and the second brings together Silver Shattas and Coomacka.