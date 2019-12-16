Shiva Boys, Waramadong register latest wins in KFC football

WARAMADONG and defending champions Shiva Boys Hindu College registered wins as day two of the ongoing KFC goodwill football series continued yesterday.

The tournament, which is being played at the Guyana Football Federation’s training ground in Providence saw two more matches on Monday.

Shiva tossed aside crowd favorite Annai Secondary, while Waramadong made light work of Lodge Secondary.

In the first game, the Lodge side, riding high off their opening wins on Saturday were left with their jaws dropped as they were out-run by the Hinterland side.

The game started slowly as both teams were conservative with the ball but when they found their footing, the eventual winners were locked on target.

Ovid Andrews was the first to find the back of the net in the 35th with Trailing closely behind, Whitaker Paul made it a double with a goal in the 35th to put Lodge under serious pressure.

A Lodge Penalty, skilfully converted by Dorwin George in the 53rd made sure that Lodge had a footing in the game but Ovid Andrews 67th minute strike ended all hopes.

The Shiva Boys picked up where they left off last year, thumping Annai 3-0.

Heavily reliant on their wing play during the first day win, Annai was quickly shut down by the Trini’s, the Shiva boys controlling the game.

Captain Adica Ash led by example, netting a hat trick in the 23rd, 66th and 89th minutes for his team’s 3-0 win.

The final preliminary games will be contested tomorrow when Annandale Secondary takes on Shiva Boys Hindu College at 13:00 hrs and Waramadong battles Marian Academy at 15:00.