Police arrest Panthers 6 – 2, Milerock brush aside Pele 2 – 0

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) Football Club and Milerock secured easy wins on the opening night of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16’ Cup, which kicked off on Sunday evening at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary.

It was a 6 – 2 win for the Calvin Allen-coached Police side over Timehri Panthers, while Milerock secured a 2 – 0 victory over Pele FC.

In the second match of the night, Jamal Harvey’s 10th and 21st minute strikes, along with a goal in the 24th minute from Colwyn Adams, Police raced to a 3 – 0 lead at half time, and, in the second half, Daniel Wilson (52nd), Darren Benjamin (64th) and Trayon Bobb (74th) found the back of the net to complete their side’s tally.

For the losing Panthers unit, Jarel Walcott and Lloyd Matthews were the players on target.

For his outstanding performance, Bobb was voted Most Valuable Player of the game and received a hamper from the National Milling Company (Namilco).

Meanwhile, Jose Depaz and Rawle ‘Boney Man’ Gittens both scored in the second half to guide Milerock to the 2 – 0 win over Pele.

Gittens was named MVP of the game and also received a hamper from Namilco. The Super-16 Cup will continue on Friday and then into the weekend.