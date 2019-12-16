GVF shortlist 32 U21 players for Inter-Guianas volleyball tournament

THIRTY-TWO young volleyball players were shortlisted on Sunday after a one-day trial at the National Gymnasium.

The group was selected to begin preparations for the Inter-Guianas Tournament, which is a three-team battle set for February 2020.

According to information from president of the Guyana Volleyball Federation the shortlisted names will have a final “selection in early February”.

Guyana, home team French Guiana and Suriname are scheduled for the meet.

Of the 32 players, 15 are females and 17 are males.

The females are Shamariah David, Famke David, Cassie Junor, Kelly Gurrick, Marissa Ramnauth, Cherry Ann Fraser, Danielle Francis, Amisha Mohàbir, Latoya Drakes, Hannah Hicks, Ronelda Payne, Devonte Hernandez, Aalya Mohabir, Krystal Paddy and Philana Simpson.

The male players selected are Terrence Groenhart, Andre Jagnandan, Noelex Holder, Kristoff Sheppard, Hellond Singh, Daiymon Al Ahamad, Kellon Leitch, Daniel Joseph, Steffan Norah, Tyrece Farley Levi Nedd(jnr), Ronaldo Bobb, Jaleel Roberts, Tyrone Farley, Lukris Brummel, Andy Rohoman and Montel Denny.