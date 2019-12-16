Dorado swimmers win four medals, including two gold, at Open Water meet in T&T

DORADO Speed Swim Club were impressive in the water of Las Cuevas Bay in Trinidad and Tobago, winning four medals, including two gold, at the 2019 Marlins Open Water Invitational meet on Sunday.

The four swimmers who competed in the event represented with distinction.

Daniel Scott, 18, proved his endurance by winning the 5K competition.

The national swimmer is no stranger to open-water meets. At CARIFTA 2017 in the Bahamas, he placed 16th in the Boys 16-18 division after clocking 1:16:35.10. Months prior, he had his first exposure to open water when he competed at the ASATT Maracus Bay Open Water Classic.

On Sunday, he swam his 5K in a time of 1:11:12.53, over five minutes faster than in the Bahamas.

Dorado’s other gold was won by Raekwon Noel, who clocked 47:30.56 in his 3K swim in the 13-14 male division.

The national swimmer was over eight minutes faster than clubmate, Stephon Ramkhelawan, who clocked 55:35.40 for a second-place finish.

Stephon’s younger brother, Stephen Ramkhelawan, also finished with a silver medal when he competed in the 11-12 age category. The youngster clocked 50:08.30 in a more competitive 3K swim.

Marlin’s swimmer Zachary Anthony had won the division in 47:16.80. Third place went to Anthony’s teammate, Khadeem Braithwaite, who finished in 51:13.11.

All four Guyanese swimmers had competed for team Dorado at the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Invitational Meet, which concluded on Saturday evening, at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva.

At that four-day meet, Dorado finished fifth out of 28 teams.