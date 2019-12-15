Topp XX shock Botofago 1-0, Coomacka stop Net Rockers 2-1

UPSETS marked the opening night of this year’s Upper Demerara Football Association’s (UDFA) 7th edition of the GT Beer year-end football championship.

Topp XX scored 1-0 win over Botofago and little known Coomacka from the mines upended top-ranked Net Rockers 2-1 Friday night, at Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

Tonight, two more matches are set for the tournament venue, MSC ground. The action in Group B will start at 19.00hrs when Winners Connection challenge Hi Stars and from 21.00hrs in Group C the Aroiama side will take on Amelia’s Ward Panthers.

In Friday night’s opening fixture in Group A Topp XX gained a free kick in the 26th minute of the game against Silver Shattas and that proved the decider as Travis Waterton netted from the spot kick to hand them the decisive goal .

Botofago were unable to catch their rivals and first half ended with Topp XX leading by the solitary goal. The second half failed to change the outcome and at the final whistle Topp XX were ahead, 1-0.

The second game was one that produced more excitement in Group C play with Coomacka gaining an early goal. The Rockers goalkeeper failed to hold cleanly and the alert Jamal Whyte stunned one of the tournament favourites with that 1-0 lead which came in the 6th minute.

The first half ended in Coomacka’s favour but the ever-trying Denzil Pryce levelled things for the Rockers in the second session, when he netted in the 68th minute as both sides were trying hard to take the initiative.

When the final whistle for the regulation period came it was 1-1. In extra time Coomacka came away with the deciding goal, a 2-0 advantage in the 90 plus 6 minutes through Kenston Thom – a lead they did not relinquish and earned the important win in their group play.