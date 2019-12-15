Ramps Logistics spreading Christmas cheer

I THINK the Christmas season is a time when people love, care, share, laugh, smile and more; not forgetting to eat more too. Last year I dropped into Ramps Logistics Christmas party for kids from the various orphanages and the staff kids. I was very impressed and decided to join them again this year,because I wanted to observe the consistency. This year it was held in the National Park and the kids had a blast in the play area with the bouncy castle and trampoline.

One of the things I admired about this party is, the kids from the orphanages were not separated from the Ramps staff kids. The various food stations including Royal Castle, cups cakes, hot dogs, snow cones etc., were constantly busy with super excited kids. The craft booth sponsored by GTT had the curious, creative minds designing their own concepts and others painting their faces. The kids felt special going up to Santa Claus and receiving gifts with their names on it. I heard some familiar voices from among the crowd of kids and I recognised some of them from the orphanages that usually visit my home at Christmas and other tims of the year. “When are you coming to take me to your house? “ That is what little Jenny asked when she ran to me with a big hug which was priceless. I told her soon and she knows I will.

Those children have added so much joy to my life over the years. Thirty kids are the most I have had come to my house at once from two orphanages. We celebrated my birthday this year watching Dennis the Menace while having cake and ice cream. But back to the proceedings at the park: the photo booth at the National Park was buzzing chatter, laughter and screams. The instant photo booth had a long queue because in minutes they were viewing each other’s pictures and comparing whose picture was more beautiful. This was one feature that was included this year.

I walked around absorbing the festive environment and commending some of the Ramps staff on another awesome event. They hosted a fantastic event at Palm Court for their clients and staff recently and I had a blast. The synergistic effect the Ramps team displayed at these events was evident that one team, one dream is part of their mission. During the summer they sponsored a cricket camp for a few weeks for underprivileged kids. They have supported many events including the Women in Business Expo and the Living with Intention Tour.

I admire and respect companies who understand corporate social responsibility. Special holiday blessings to the management and staff of Ramp Logistics and the other sister companies. I also need to mention Tower Suites who reached out to us to contribute to The Model Image –Fashioning the Future You. They hosted the dinner for the kids to demonstrate their etiquette skills. Le Treats Bakery is a small business that produces some of the best bread, cakes and pastries in town and also has a habit of showing gratitude. We were raising funds for the Living with Intention tour and requested an item for the tea party and they offered to do three.

They said after the Women in Business Expo the business increased and they were happy to contribute. We requested a donation of juices for the same event and it was unbelievable what they sent. I did not use them because I could not add their name to the list of people who contributed and I subsequently sent them a message mentioning that.

Many expressed how embarrassing and insulting it is when seeking sponsorship from some businesses. Many times you hear a long list of names mentioned at events and think the event was well supported, but I can tell you the contributions are minimal many times. I must commend Mortimer Stewart for making the effort for Banks DIH to support many projects. I also want to thank the Pegasus Hotel, Starr Party Rentals, Impressions, Ming’s Products and Services and Metro Office Supplies for their contributions to their support to various communities. So many companies benefit from communities and find it difficult to contribute, which is unacceptable. A big thank you to all the companies big and small who are contributing to humanity and continue to give because it benefits the world in which we all live.

I am enjoying Mariah Carey’s Christmas album while writing my column. Most people sing along but seriously my voice is …..I can’t sing not even to my grandkids. I may not be able to sing, but I love to give so someone who sends a message to beyondtherunway1@gmail.com sharing their plans for Christmas will receive a free makeover. Season’s greetings to everyone as we continue to celebrate this beautiful journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.