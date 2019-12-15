CARNEGIE LAUNCHES PROFESSIONAL COURSE FOR CARE FOR THE ELDERLY 

A REVOLUTIONARY OFFERING

UNTIL two generations ago, the issue of caring for the aged and infirm never loomed very large in Guyana. The Guyanese society was even more rural than today and the extended family still survived and the villages were closely knit forming, in effect, a familial community. In this milieu, the old and infirm had secure places where they were respected and cared for. The aged were regarded as purveyors of knowledge and their advice was often sought in conflictual situations.

In the last 40 or 50 years, the Guyanese society rapidly became urbanised and the ethos of the extended family faded away and village life became looser and more influenced by the city. In the new dispensation, the elderly lost their special place and some went with their children or other relatives to the city while others were left in the villages to struggle for existence. Further, in the last two generations, the Guyanese society experienced one of the highest emigration rates in the world and older relatives were often left to fend for themselves despite the receipt of gifts sporadically received.

The Guyanese Society had now become conscious of the aged as a special group as had long been the case in the urbanised developed world and, in a determinist way, there grew up prejudices against the aged. In the workplace, for example, without evidence, it was assumed that older persons were not innovative and were resistant to change and that they eschewed knowledge of IT; in other words, older workers were less efficient than younger ones. The facts, however, in most workplaces, belie these prejudices.

Older people tend to be segregated or ignored. For instance, many minibuses do not pick up or even allow older commuters to enter their buses at the bus parks. And in cueing up for service at public offices such as the post offices, there are always younger and aggressive persons who would be unfairly jostling their way in front of the aged.

In contrast to the attitudes described above, there is a growing number in Guyanese Society who recognise that the elderly are the custodians of the culture and traditions of the country and are the ones who will hand on valuable experience and guidance in the workplace and may still be able to contribute honest public service. In the banks and some public offices, there have been attempts to provide for the accommodation and comfort of the Old or “senior citizens”, and though they are not perfect as yet, it is a laudable start. And in the streets and public places, there are always one or two persons who would physically assist the aged and infirm. We will attribute the growth of these humane attitudes towards the Old to a manifestation of the Guyanese ethos. However, Guyana has to make more effort to near the conditions of many developed countries in taking care of the elderly.

In Guyana, governments and society as a whole are becoming aware of their responsibilities to the elderly. This is evident in improvements in medical care, educational facilities such as giving free IT training to the aged, increase in old-age pensions and so on. The founding of homes for the aged by private persons or institutions had started some years ago and they provide conditions of very high quality of comfort. Older relatives who could not be taken care of could be housed in such homes. (Such homes should be differentiated from purely charitable institutions such as the Dharam Shala or the Palms.}

So far, caregivers for the elderly have been amateurs. Now for the first time in Guyana’s educational history, professional training in care for the elderly is being offered by the Carnegie School of Home Economics. The course was launched last month and Vice-Principal Sharmaine Marshall very aptly remarked: ” I believe this course will change the way care of the elderly is done in Guyana . . . I think what we will teach here is revolutionary, it is trending and it is up to world standard.”

The curriculum is comprehensive and a graduate from the course could practise abroad. Students learn whatever is necessary for caring for the elderly. They would learn of the Psychology of the Old, medical knowledge relevant to the Old such as testing blood pressure or inserting drips, cooking and dietary cooking, the creation of attractive rooms, bed baths and so on. The Diploma course lasts for two years and includes practical training at the Georgetown Public Hospital and the Palms. A three-month part-time course is also offered and this seems to be of the nature of a ‘crash course’ and this could accommodate family members who are tending their older relatives. Students who have been participating in the 3-month course have been high in their praise of the new world of learning and experience which had been opened to them.

The graduates of these courses could serve in the already established Homes for the Elderly, and hopefully in others to be established by the State; in the Tourist Industry; and having family caregivers rendering their help effectively and professionally.

The course had commenced with 14 students in the Part-time three-month course and eight in the two-year Diploma course and it is quite likely that the number of participants would keep increasing. At the launch of the course, there was only one male; it is hoped that more males would be participating in the years to come.