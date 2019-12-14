Gala events in Toronto to mark Guyana’s Golden Jubilee Republic Anniversary

THE Steering Committee for Guyana’s 50th Republic anniversary celebrations in Toronto, Canada, under the auspices of the Consulate General of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, is inviting applicants for its gala awards and cultural celebration, set for March 21, 2020.

According to a release from the committee, the Guyana 50th Republic Awards Committee was developed to recognise achievements of excellence and leadership in the Guyanese diaspora in Canada and to recognise the outstanding contributions of individuals and organisations who contribute to the development of Guyana and to the continuation of Guyanese heritage, community and culture in Guyana.

The categories of awards include – Arts and entertainment Distinction, Business Excellence and Leadership, Young Professional Community Catalyst, Young Volunteer Achievement Award, Leadership in Volunteerism and Community Service and Outstanding Achievement Award – Non-profit Organisation.

The closing date for applications is February 14, 2020 and all applicants must be Canadian citizens, permanent residents or a Guyanese citizen.

The Arts and Entertainment Distinction award consists of artists, musicians and cultural leaders in recognition of their artistic excellence, cultural leadership and contribution to the arts and will be presented to a Guyanese diaspora member who has contributed to the cultural aspects of the diaspora community through outstanding achievement in music, dance or the arts.

The Business Excellence and Leadership award will be presented to a business that has demonstrated an outstanding level of leadership in the combined areas of business performance, innovation, product excellence and positive social conscience. Guyanese businesses with branches or representations or branches in Canada are eligible to participate.

The Young Professional Community Catalyst award is earmarked for emerging leaders who strive toward the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishment and devote time and energy to their community in a meaningful way and serve as a role model. This is the next generation of Guyanese diaspora business professional who has made a significant impact on the growth and prosperity of the Guyanese community in Canada or in Guyana.

Candidates should be from both for and non-profit organisations and should be between the ages of 19 and 35; be part of the area business community for a minimum of two years; has established an independent business and demonstrates overall growth; be part of an organisation which stands out for outstanding contribution; active community contribution and be a positive role model for other young professionals.

Entrants for the Youth Volunteer Achievement Award must be 19 years or younger and must have volunteered within Canada for at least two years. The award will be presented for volunteer efforts (excluding school requirements) who has made a significant contribution to the community.

The Leadership in Volunteerism and Community Service Award caters for persons who are making significant contributions to their community through their time, actions, talents and dedication (outside any volunteer work done to their employer). This person must have shown consistent and sustained commitment and professionalism to community projects and consistently applied leadership skills over an extended period of time.

The individuals must also have volunteered in their community within Canada or Guyana for at least three years.

The Outstanding Achievement Award – Non-profit Organisation recognises excellence and innovation among non-profit organisations resulting in significant social impact and whose achievements are met through the application of creative and practical approaches to benefit the community in general with an emphasis on undeserved populations.

Meanwhile, an Inter-faith service is also planned for February 23, 2019 at a venue to be named. These disclosures were made at the Guyana Consulate annual Christmas brunch, held at the Tropicana Community Centre in Scarborough recently and among those present were Guyana’s High Commissioner to Canada, Clarissa Riehl, and Consul General to Toronto, Anyin Choo.