Couple who wounded man to spend Christmas in prison

MAGISTRATE Ann McLennan, on Thursday December 12, 2019, remanded a couple to prison, on a wounding charge.

Kenese Bobb, 24, a sales girl, and Kemo Harlequin, 28, both of Durban Backlands, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and were not required to plead to the charge, when it was read to them.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on December 10, 2019, at Durban Backlands, they wounded Jermaine Sampson, with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm.

Attorney-at-law, Paul Fung-a-Fat, who represented the couple, asked the court for his clients to be released on reasonable bail.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that, the defendants and the virtual complainant were known to each other, since they accessed their homes through the same yard.

Mansfield stated that, on the day in question, Sampson and Harlequin had a misunderstanding and Bobb intervened, after which the couple went to Sampson’s house and threw bottles. Sampson then exited his house and the couple pulled him down the stairway. The couple, who were armed with kitchen knives, dealt Sampson several stabs about his body.

Sampson was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, an investigation was launched and the couple were arrested and later charged.

Magistrate McLennan, after listening to the prosecutor, remanded the couple to prison and adjourned the matter until January 2, 2020.