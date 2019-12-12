Salvation Army annual ‘Christmas Kettle’ campaign underway

IT is the season of caring and sharing as usual, and amidst the hustle and bustle of persons maneuvering through the city, one can hear the familiar sounds of bells ringing at almost every street corner or store in Georgetown during the Christmas season.

The bells are that of the Salvation Army’s promoting the Christmas Kettles, during the month of November and the days leading up to December 25. Volunteers and members of the organisation can be seen on the streets of Georgetown appealing to the public for donations for the less fortunate.

Chad Ronald, a volunteer, stated that it’s the Christmas ‘energy’ that pushed him to volunteer at the Salvation Army to spread love and happiness to those who may be less fortunate.

“I am a volunteer, it’s a Christmas feeling that we give back to society, like the kids and the less fortunate that can’t afford a gift on Christmas day. Its very heart breaking to know that its Christmas time and there are persons who don’t have anything,” he stated.

While its Mr. Ronald’s first time volunteering, he stated that he is considering volunteering at the Salvation Army annually during the Christmas season since it is satisfying to spread the Christmas cheer.

“It’s very nice, it’s something that I enjoy doing; to be honest, it’s a nice thing to do especially when we give the little ones the nice gifts and so forth,” he stated.

The Salvation Army is known for its mission to bring relief to persons who may be suffering from the vagaries of life, such as poverty and substance abuse, as such, some of the persons petitioning for donations are recovering addicts, assisting in spreading the Christmas cheer to the less fortunate families during the season.

Outar Singh, one of the many persons who joined the Salvation Army’s rehabilitation programme stated that the ‘Christmas Kettles’ is the church’s way of giving back to society during the festive season.

“I was a born Hindu, my life was going unmanageable. I was an alcoholic and I go to the Salvation Army drug rehab centre and they help me to be clean and I end up joining the church and turn a salvationist; so it’s a part of my church to [campaign], help the needy to get a hamper,” he stated.

Jonel Lucien, who is a Haitian, said while he is saddened by the fact that he will not be spending Christmas with his family in Haiti, he is still assisting the Church in their Christmas Kettle campaign to spread the joy and happiness of the Christmas Season.

The Christmas Kettle (also referred to as the Red Kettle due to its colour) is The Salvation Army’s most famous street campaign. It is most recognised during the Christmas season through its volunteers who stand outside of businesses and play or sing Christmas carols, or ring bells to inspire passersby to place donations of cash and checks inside the trademark Red Kettles.

The Red kettle campaign donations are used to purchase toys, clothing, shoes and various items to give to the less fortunate during the Christmas Season.