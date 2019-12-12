Chief of Staff visits Camp Kanuku on “Soldiers’ Day”

CHIEF of Staff (CoS), Brigadier Patrick West, and several senior and junior officers of the Force joined the troops based at Camp Kanuku, Lethem, for the traditional “Soldiers’ Day” held recently at that location.

The day’s activities saw the assemblage of villagers and several representatives from the other Disciplined Services.

Customarily, the troops stationed at the location provide security for the country’s borders during the festive seasons and will be away from their families.

As a result, CoS Patrick West thanked the ranks for their services and urged them to remain steadfast and diligent during the execution of their duties.

During the fun-filled day, the ranks were treated to a special lunch served by the CoS and fellow officers.

The troops were allowed the opportunity to perform Christmas songs, skits, and poems in the spirit of the festive season.