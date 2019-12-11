Waramuri Primary beat Santa Rosa Secondary in 10/10 clash

BRUCE Vincent and Alex Frazer helped Waramuri Primary defeat Santa Rosa Secondary School by 94 runs on Tuesday at the Waramuri Recreational Ground in the Moruca Sub Region in a T10 hardball encounter.

Under overcast conditions the match as witnessed by a fair-size crowd of parents, children and teachers. The home team, including many players from the Waramuri Primary School’s secondary department were inserted to take first strike on the ExxonMobil-sponsored upgraded ground and they did not disappoint.

Led by 13-year-old opening batsman Vincent, they were able to race to a whopping 157-1 from their allotted overs. He batted with maturity, struck 11 fours and a six in his unbeaten 63. He shared in an opening partnership of 94 runs with Jason Austin who contributed a patient 26 (2×4, 1×6).

Skipper Nico Vincent joined younger brother Bruce and kept the pressure on, as he made a quick-fire unbeaten 39 (4×4, 3×6). Santa Rosa Secondary’s Raul Partab was the lone successful wicket-taker with 1-27 off his two overs.

In reply, Santa Rosa were restricted to a paltry 63-7 as their overs expired without any of their batsmen dominating.

Middle-order batsmen Kelly Greenidge (21) and Shamar John (13) were able to play a few shots.

Bowling for Waramuri, Frazer finished with 3-18 from his two overs.