Waramuri Primary beat Santa Rosa Secondary in 10/10 clash

By -
0
1
Alex Frazer (left) and Bruce Vincent led Waramuri Primary to victory.

BRUCE Vincent and Alex Frazer helped Waramuri Primary defeat Santa Rosa Secondary School by 94 runs on Tuesday at the Waramuri Recreational Ground in the Moruca Sub Region in a T10 hardball encounter.

Under overcast conditions the match as witnessed by a fair-size crowd of parents, children and teachers. The home team, including many players from the Waramuri Primary School’s secondary department were inserted to take first strike on the ExxonMobil-sponsored upgraded ground and they did not disappoint.

Led by 13-year-old opening batsman Vincent, they were able to race to a whopping 157-1 from their allotted overs. He batted with maturity, struck 11 fours and a six in his unbeaten 63. He shared in an opening partnership of 94 runs with Jason Austin who contributed a patient 26 (2×4, 1×6).

Skipper Nico Vincent joined younger brother Bruce and kept the pressure on, as he made a quick-fire unbeaten 39 (4×4, 3×6). Santa Rosa Secondary’s Raul Partab was the lone successful wicket-taker with 1-27 off his two overs.

In reply, Santa Rosa were restricted to a paltry 63-7 as their overs expired without any of their batsmen dominating.

Middle-order batsmen Kelly Greenidge (21) and Shamar John (13) were able to play a few shots.

Bowling for Waramuri, Frazer finished with 3-18 from his two overs.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR