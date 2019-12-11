Rancher accused of marijuana possession granted bail

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan, on Tuesday December 10, 2019, granted $200,000 bail to a 53-year-old rancher accused of having marijuana in his possession, for the purpose of trafficking.

Micheal Melville of Moblissa, Linden Soesdyke Highway, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge, when it was read to him.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on December 7, 2019, at Moblissa, Linden Soesdyke Highway, he had 1113 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

“I have no knowledge of it. My friend does look after the house cause I does be on the farm most of the time. I never know he would do something like that. He does live downstairs and I does live upstairs with my family,” Melville said.

According to information, on the day in question, around 11:30 hours, police, acting on information, went to Moblissa, Linden Soesdyke Highway, where they met Melville and another individual. The individual, after seeing the police, made good his escape.

A search was conducted in Melville’s house and nothing was found. However, on searching the back of Melville’s yard, the police observed a zinc sheet with a black plastic bag, along with a green haversack containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems, suspected to be cannabis.

Melville was told of the offence, arrested and taken to the McKenzie police station where he was later charged.

Magistrate McLennan, after listening to both sides of the story, granted Melville $200,000 bail and ordered that he reported to the Amelia’s Ward Police Station every Friday. The matter was adjourned until January 16, 2020.