Metro injects close to $2M into `Million Mile’ Open race

METRO Office and Computer Supplies yesterday handed over almost $2M to the Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) ahead of Boxing Day’s Annual Mega Horse Race set for Bush Lot, Corentyne, Berbice.

KMTC president Justice Cecil Kennard, upon receiving the cheque following the brief presentation at Metro’s Quamina Street location, expressed thanks as he noted that the business has been supporting the club for the past 13 years.

Kennard added that not only has Metro been a proud sponsor over the past decade, but the business has also been the major sponsor of the main event’s million-dollar prize money; with this year’s amount being $1 875 000.

The KMTC president confirmed that things have been coming together nicely ahead of the race as it pertains to support and entrants. “Things have been coming together nicely, at least 50 jockeys have signalled their intention while all the major stables, like Jumbo Jet and others have indicated their willingness to be a part of the race,” said Kennard.

Only one jockey from Trinidad and Tobago was confirmed but Kennard said he expects more overseas participation as the event approaches. Some of the frontrunners to do well on Boxing Day are Don’t Overlook, Just Call Me Boss, Lucky Star, Vera Finnely, Good Will Boy, Stormbird, Golden Blue Echo, T&T, Mr Olympic.

Meanwhile, Metro’s CEO Avia Lindie said the company was happy to continue its strong ties with the club and is happy to have been again the premier sponsor for the main attraction race which will see riders compete for millions in that category. (Clifton Ross)