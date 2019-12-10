Motorcyclist dies following Non Pareil crash

A 20-year-old motorcyclist has succumbed to injuries he sustained following an accident at Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara on Monday afternoon.

Dead is Joel Sobers.

Reports are that around 1630hrs on Monday, Sobers was heading west along the roadway on his motorcycle bearing registration CK1683 and while in the vicinity of the Best Buy Hardware store, he collided with a Toyota Allion motorcar which was heading east and which preparing to turn into a street.He then collided with a second car and he subsequently fell onto the roadway.

Sobers was picked-up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries around 0400hrs this morning.

Police are investigating the accident.