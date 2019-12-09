West Indies vs India 2nd T20… Simmons, batsmen inflict 8-wicket thrashing upon India

–Windies level series 1-1

Opener Lendl Simmons cracked a half-century as West Indies trounced India by 8 wickets to level the T20 series 1-1, following their defeat in game one.

India racked up an imposing 170 for 7 in their 20 overs, thanks mainly to middle-order batsman, Shivam Dube, who led the way with 54 off 30 balls.

Dube hit three fours and 4 maximums while wicket-keeper Rishbah Pant scored an unbeaten 33 in support of his partner.

Windies seamer Kesrick Williams and leg-spinner, Hayden Walsh Jr, starred with two wickets apiece.

Simmons then made light work of a seemingly stiff target by smashing four fours and as many sixes in his unbeaten 67 from 45 balls; leading the chase as they ended on 173 for 2.

His countryman and fellow opening partner, Evin Lewis, was also aggressive, adding 73 with Simmons while hitting three fours and three big sixes in his 40.

The pair of Guyanese Shimron Hetymer, who smoked 23 off 14, and the returning Nicholas Pooran who blasted an 18-ball 38 not out, saw the Windies to safety in 18.3 overs.

The 3rd T20 bowls off in Mumbai on Wednesday.

(Clifton Ross)