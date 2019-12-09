Success Masters beat Ogle Masters to win Regal Stationery and Computer Centre trophy

A second-wicket partnership of 106 between Hakim Majeed and Seekumar Budhram propelled Success Masters to a 31-run win against Ogle Masters in a 15-over battle for the Regal Stationary and Computer Centre trophy yesterday at the Ogle Community Centre ground.

Led by 54 (1×4, 5x6s) from Majeed and supported with 46 (5x6s) from Budhram, the visitors posted a challenging 137-4 from their 15 overs after they had lost the toss and were asked to take first strike.

In reply, Khemchand Dindyal, who had taken a wicket for Ogle, then put on 80 runs with Azeemul Haniff for the opening stand. Although Dindyal remained unbeaten on a top score of 60 (4x6s), the home team could not get on top of the visitors’ bowlers, and when the overs expired, they were left on 106-3.

Haniff supported with 29 and David Harper 12.

Majeed was later voted as the Man-of-the-Match.