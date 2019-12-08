GFF president Wayne Forde to attend important meetings at FIFA head office

GUYANA Football Federation (GFF) president Wayne Forde is travelling to FIFA headquarters in Zurich for a series of meetings with the Director of Member Association, Mr Veron Mosenga-Omba, the FIFA General Secretary and other top officials.

In a release yesterday, GFF said the meetings which will take place between December 9 and 11, will focus on: FIFA Green Building Initiative – Forward in Sustainability. The FIFA Forward programme will now include in its regulations, sustainable energy engineering concepts and building codes for all infrastructure projects being funded through the FIFA Forward programme.

The GFF president will participate in a series of think-tank sessions aimed at developing these new regulations.

GFF Strategic Priorities: Forde will also be discussing GFF’s strategic priorities for competitions, capacity-building and infrastructure development.

GFF Constitutional matters and Regulation of Sport Locally: The Governance, Control and Regulation of the Game locally will also be discussed during Forde’s visit.