Trial for gold miner’s murder to start December 10

COME December 10, 2019, the trial for the 2015 murder of gold miner Santee Solomon is expected to commence before Justice Gino Persaud and a 12-member jury at the Suddie High Court.

Currently on remand for the indictment is Samuel Anthony Gouveia, 26, formerly of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

The indictment alleged that Gouveia on November 23, 2015, at Puruni Landing, near the Cuyuni River, murdered Solomon.

According to reports, Solomon was working in the interior with Bacchus International Gold Mines when he was attacked by two men and was fatally stabbed.

Solomon was airlifted to the Bartica Public Hospital and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he succumbed.

A post-mortem performed by Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh found that Solomon died from a punctured lung.