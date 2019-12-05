Region Two Sweeper-Cleaners happy over new salary structure

SWEEPER/cleaners throughout the Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region 2) are very happy with their current salary structure of $70,000 monthly. Regional Executive Officer, Denis Jaikarran, met with scores of sweeper-cleaners at various locations along the coast.

The REO, along with his senior management team, during meetings, discussed that sweeper-cleaners will no longer be working for 8 hours but rather full-time with a minimum wage of $70,000.

During meetings, the REO explained that head teachers from various schools will be supervising the cleaners. The department of education will monitor the schools during the visits. He told them that they are doing a good job and the Government of Guyana is pleased to announce the new salary structure for them. He, therefore, urged them to continue to do their work to the best of their ability.

After the meeting, several sweeper-cleaners were very satisfied. “We are glad for the increase, we have family and with the increase, we can provide more. Previously, our work was undermined… we are happy that the present government recognized that we too contribute to the workforce,” Camelie Singh said.