POLICE narcotics ranks destroyed a two-acre marijuana farm with about 2,300 suspected marijuana plants during a drug eradication exercise at Bucktown, Wismar, Linden on Tuesday.

The plants range from six inches to four feet in height.

Reports indicate that about 300 seedlings in the nurseries and one make-shift camp was found. No one was seen on the farm.

The farm, nursery and camp were photographed and destroy by fire. The area was then marked by its location.