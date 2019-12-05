Man dies after stabbed during drinking spree

THE police in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) on Tuesday evening arrested a man who is suspected of killing his drinking partner.

Dead is 40-year-old Jairaj Bharrat, a labourer of Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara. The Guyana Chronicle was told that the man along with two others were imbibing and cooking on Friday way into the evening, when an argument ensued; this resulted in the suspect stabbing Bharrat twice to the upper left side of his chest. Wounds were also inflicted to the left side of the neck, to the chin and to the right temple. The 40-year-old Bharrat fell unconscious and was immediately picked up and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor; he was subsequently transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he later succumbed. A post-mortem is expected to be performed on the remains later this week.

The suspect has been identified as Premlall Sammy, also known as ‘Ambrose,’ of Windsor Forest Side- Line Dam, West Coast Demerara.