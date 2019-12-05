Chief Education Officer expected to retire next September

THE Ministry of Education said Chief Education Officer (CEO), Dr. Marcel Hutson is approaching his statutory retirement age and is expected to retire next September.

The ministry offered the clarification following several unfortunate releases on social and other media regarding the impending pre-retirement of Hutson.

“The CEO is statutorily expected to retire on September 1, 2020. By which time, he would have attained the requisite statutory age of retirement in accordance with the public service rules.

“The CEO initiated his retirement process in August of this year, as he would have applied for and also received partial gratuity benefits, to which he is entitled,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Hutson has standing to his credit 230 days annualised leave and is therefore required to proceed on pre-retirement leave in 2020 to enjoy all his outstanding leave and benefits.

“The Ministry of Education and the Government of Guyana take this opportunity to thank Dr. Hutson for his continued service,” the release concluded.