17 Soldiers graduate from bartending training programme

– urged to practise integrity, hospitality to boost Guyana’s tourism sector

SEVENTEEN soldiers from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), who enrolled in a bartending programme at the Carnegie School of Home Economics (CSHE), were on Wednesday morning awarded with certificates.

Director of The Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana Mr Mitra Ramkumar, in his charge to the graduates urged the young bartenders to perform their duties with integrity and to the best of their ability, to not only aid in their self-development, but also to boost the tourism sector in Guyana.

“When you travel abroad, make Guyana proud by practising your craft to the best of your ability,” he stated.

According to Principal of the CSHE Ms Myrna Lee, a bartender is a person who formulates and serves alcoholic or soft drink beverages behind the bar in a licensed establishment.

She added that, bartenders maintain the supplies and inventory for the bar and that staff development and training are indubitably vital for the growth and development of employees who are the true assets to any organisation.

The CHSE believes that staff development is very important hence, the institution embarked on training members of staff from the GDF in bartending.

During the seven-day training programme, the soldiers were educated on topics such as mixology; food safety &hygiene; responsibilities of the bar; inventorying; attitudinal skills and other skills related to customer service care.

Lectures, demonstrations and presentations were done at the CSHE and practical sessions were done at GDF Headquarters, Camp Ayanganna.