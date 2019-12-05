15 incinerators handed over to Berbice primary schools

THE Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) has handed over 15 incinerators to primary schools within the Borlam to Tarlogie, East Berbice Corentyne catchment area.

Three other primary schools, Yakasari, Fyrish and Courtland will also benefit from the project before the end of the year, taking the number to 18.

Speaking at a simple handing over ceremony at the Kildonan Primary School on Wednesday, CCCC Executive Member, Poonai Bhigroog, explained the project was done at the cost of $3M. It is part of the chamber’s community projects for the year 2018-2019 and was made possible from funds garnered from the annual Berbice Expo and Trade Fair.

The project, he noted, was selected since they recognised the importance of preserving the environment by practicing proper waste management, especially in schools.

He said based on research, it was found that most garbage bins were in a deplorable state and there are no proper garbage disposal systems in place.

“Getting our environment clean is a big problem; it’s sad to see boxes are being thrown out of vehicles, drains are filled with garbage and the apart from posing health risks, it’s an eyesore. We have to keep the environment clean and healthy and it is better if we start training children at an early age and with this project we hope that can be achieved,” Bhigroog said.

CCCC President, Mohamed Raffik, in brief remarks, asked that the schools try to maintain the incinerators and should they have any issues with maintenance, they should alert the chambers, so that it can assist.

He further asked to keep the lines of communication open as regards any needs that may arise in schools for projects.

Raffik also thanked the schools for the opportunity to give back to the community and pledged the CCCC continued support towards community development.

He told the small gathering that the CCCC is presently looking to rehabilitate the play park in Rose Hall Town so that children can have an area to play and have fun. The CCCC will also be looking to do a project for secondary schools soon.

Meanwhile, a bicycle shed was also constructed and handed over to the Belvedere Primary School. The shed is already equipped with an incinerator. These works were done by the CCCC. Since its formation in November 2004, the chamber has been involved in a number of notable projects within the region.