Teenage motorcyclist killed in crash

Deshon Morris, 18, riding motorcycle CJ 6021 was killed Tuesday evening after he collided with a truck, GTT 2073 with an attached lowbed TEE 6391 in the vicinity of D’Aguiar and Rahaman’s Park, East Bank Demerara.

Morris resided at Lot Four, East La Penitence, Georgetown and was employed at the Ministry of the Presidency’s Bertram Collins College of the Public Service, Ogle Estate, East Coast Demerara. His pillon rider was identified as Keon Granville, 27, of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Reports indicate that the motorcyclist was proceeding north on the eastern drive lane of the western carriageway of Houston Public Road while the truck was proceeding east on the northern drive lane of Meadow Bank Public Road.

As the truck driver approached the intersection of Meadow Bank and Houston Public Road, he failed to stop and continued east onto the Houston Public Road. In doing so, he ended up into the path of the motorcycle.

The front of the motorcycle came into contact with the right side front portion of the truck, and as a result of the collision, both the motorcyclist and his pillion rider fell onto the road surface where they received injuries about their bodies.

Morris was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival while the pillion rider was treated for laceration about the body and discharged.

A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver of the truck indicated that he was not intoxicated.

The driver of the truck was taken into police custody while the vehicle was lodged at the Ruimveldt Police Station.