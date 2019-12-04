Luncheon, not Christmas parties, for GT schools

…MoE advises secondary schools heads in memo

GIVEN the inappropriate behaviour, activities, and clothing worn by students, as well as the inappropriate music at many public school Christmas parties across Georgetown, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has informed secondary schools in the City that they would only be allowed to host a “Christmas Luncheon” and not Christmas parties this year.

The students will be required to be dressed in uniform, as dress codes advised in the past were never adhered to and persons not attending the respective schools would attend the parties. The playing of Christmas carols are permitted at the event, while in addition to the Christmas luncheon, the schools are also at liberty to organise Christmas concerts showcasing the religious aspect of Christmas.

The MoE, on Monday, issued a memo to all secondary school head teachers in Georgetown, informing of the new policy, and outlining some of the guidelines for the luncheon.

“Christmas parties in many schools have moved away from the spirit of the season to one of inappropriate behaviour and activities by students,” the memo read. Further it stated that: “Concerns were shared about the kind of music played, clothing worn by our students despite dress codes and also the large number of uninvited persons who attend these parties. As such, the decision was taken for all Secondary Schools in Georgetown to host Christmas luncheons and not Christmas parties.”

Other guidelines for the luncheon included students being dismissed by 14.30hrs and not allowed to loiter around the school compound; checks will be expected to be made by teachers of the students bag for alcohol, weapons and illegal drugs. No strangers or visitors will be allowed, and the security guards and teachers are to ensure those persons entering the schools are current students of the respective schools. The students can do gift exchanges if they like, but that is optional.

Christmas parties are an annual feature at the end of the Christmas term, however, over the years the event has gotten out of hand.