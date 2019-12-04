Lowenfield contract almost up

…GECOM agrees to keep on job, pays him in lieu of leave

The contract of Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield — a critical person to the coming elections will come to an end in March, the month of the most anticipated elections in Guyana’s history.

Coming out of a meeting with the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Tuesday, Commissioner Vincent Alexander said that a compromise has been made to keep the CEO on the job to cater for the election. “The CEO’s contract comes to an end in March. His contract requires him to take all of his leave before the end of contract and he has outstanding leave which was now applied for. The decision has been taken to pay him in lieu of leave so that he stays in the job up to elections,” he said.

The Commissioner said that a decision on the renewal of his contract should be made in at least two weeks while his leave is expected to begin in matter of days. However, contention being no stranger to the Commission has seen another commissioner disagreeing that such decision was made. When the Guyana Chronicle contacted Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) nominated Commissioner Sase Gunraj for a comment he stated that no such decision had been made.

“We’ve not made a decision on it as yet…,” he said. The full membership of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) back in March 2014 had decided unanimously to the appointment Lowenfield to the position of Chief Election Officer and Commissioner of National Registration. The Commission’s decision had brought to an end a very lengthy and meticulous procedure associated with the matter including advertising the vacancy locally and overseas. Some fourteen had applied for the post.