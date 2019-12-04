Toshaos, indigenous women attend budgeting/ accounting training workshop

THE Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF-REDD+) Project on Tuesday hosted day one of its three-day budgeting/accounting training workshop for members of the National Toshaos Council (NTC), indigenous women and youth leaders.

The workshop is being held at Regency Suites Hotel, Georgetown.

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, spoke at the workshop and underscored the necessity for the event, explaining that it will prove very beneficial in the overall performance of the organisation and committees.

During today’s training session the participants will be taught the fundamentals of accounting; documenting business transactions; recording financial transactions; preparation of income statements and several other key accounting principles.

Trotman also made the announcement that the Ministry of Natural Resources is optimistic about continuing its collaboration with the National Toshaos Council by saying, “Currently we are in the process of drafting a letter to the council expressing our commitment to continued collaboration between the Ministry of Natural Resources and the NTC.

Chairman of the NTC, Nicholas Fredericks, in his remarks expressed the hope that everyone in attendance internalises the knowledge that is imparted, align themselves and apply what they learn to the daily operations of their organisations and committees, so as to foster growth and efficiency in their operations.