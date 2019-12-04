$260M polyclinic for North Ruimveldt

A $260M North Ruimveldt Polyclinic will be constructed at Blue Mountain Road, Festival City Entrance, North Ruimveldt, in Georgetown.

This was recently announced by Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon. The contract was awarded to Ivor Allen Contracting Services. A polyclinic provides both general and specialised outpatient health services including consultations, examinations and treatment for a variety of diseases and injuries.

Currently, there is one such facility located at Enmore on the East Coast Demerara (ECD), and plans are onstream to upgrade the Baracara Health Centre into a polyclinic. The latter is expected to commence this year and conclude in 2020. The upgrade to the Baracara facility will see Maternal and Child Health Services expanded with deliveries, laboratory tests, dental checks, ear, nose and Throat services, among many others, being done. Additionally, the Director-General announced that, following the awarding of the contract to Mohammed Ramzan Ali Khan, a $20M Health Training complex will be constructed in Mabaruma, Region One.