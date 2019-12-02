KFC Goodwill series to begin on December 14

THE inter-country schools football series that is the KFC goodwill series is set to begin on December 14.

The 2019 edition of the tournament will now feature six teams, up from the four that participated in the inaugural edition last year.

It will feature the winners and runners-up of the current TradeWindTankers/GUYOIL schools Football League as well as two hinterland teams in Annai and Waramadong.

French Guiana side, USL Montjoly, along with the returning Shiva Boys Hindu College from Trinidad, will also be a part of the five- day tournament.

The teams will be drawn into two groups of three, with each side playing the other twice before moving onto the semi-final and final.

The first playing date will feature Annai against the GUYOIL runners up (GUYOIL B) from 17:00 at the Ministry of Education ground with the Winners of the GUYOIL tournament (GUYOIL A) playing USL Montjoly.

On the second playing date, (December 16), the GUYOIL A will play Waramadong with Shiva Boys playing Annai in game two.

On the third playing date, Shiva Boys will play GUYOIL B with Waramadong playing USL Montjoly.

The semi-finals are billed for December 20 with the third place play off and final set for December 22.