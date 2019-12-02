Julien 84,Sinclair 4-20 lead WI emerging players to Super50 title

IT was an experiment that went right, as the West Indies Emerging Players (WIEP) thrashed Leeward Hurricanes by a whopping 205 runs to clinch the 2019 Regional Super 50 tournament, in Sunday’s thrilling finals.

The WIEP had been playing like champs and pulling a number of surprises all season, but were not fan favorites to win up until qualifying for the semis and didn’t disappoint their fanbase as they completed their mission with utmost success.

It was Leonardo Julien’s brilliance with the bat which led WIEP to a robust total of 293 for 7 in 50 overs. The stylish left-hander hit 83 from 85 balls, decorated with 11 fours and 2 sixes as he led the batting charge.

Skipper Kimani Mileus (28), Roland Cato, Yannick Cariah (34), Guyanese Kevin Sinclair (28) and Dominic Drakes (38) all played great roles as the supporting cast.

Leewards bowling took a pounding as Quintin Boatswain and Sheeno Berrige returned 2-59 and 2-60 respectively.

Much like the bowling, Hurricanes failed to do any damage as it took the ruthless WIEP bowlers a mere 26.5 overs to get the job done.

The more experienced Hurricanes were ironically blown away for a paltry 88 runs with their leading run-scorer in Devon Thomas being the lone among scorers with his top score of 15.

Not much could be said for what has been a good batting unit as the emerging with Sinclair spinning webs around them to bag magical figures of 4-20 from just 5 overs.

Cariah too followed up his runs off the bat by coming back to snatch up 3 wickets for just 8 runs from 5 overs also, as WIEP surged to a commanding win and their maiden Regional Super50 title. (Clifton Ross)