Bermuda’s Vice Captain Trott misses ICC CWC league B

CMC – Bermuda’s cricketers have flown to Oman for the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B without Rodney Trott after an administrative oversight regarding his passport forced the vice-captain to stay at home.

Trott, 32, who impressed as a stand-in captain midway through the T20 World Cup Qualifier in Dubai last month, has been grounded because of a bureaucratic technicality, as his passport expires within six months of the team’s departure for the Middle East.

Trott has blamed the Bermuda Cricket Board (BCB) for missing out on the trip.

“It is something that could have been avoided,” Trott, who claims the BCB was in possession of his passport since Bermuda hosted the T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier in August, told the Royal Gazette newspaper.

“It’s disappointing because I’ve wasted my time with all the training, only to be told at the last minute that I can’t go. This could have been sorted out during the summer when we had the tournament.

“My passport is going to expire in the first week of March, but when you travel to countries like that your passport has to be valid for at least six months.

“I got away with it in Dubai and have been telling them (the BCB) since summer that I needed a new passport.”

But BCB executive director Cal Blankendal hit back, saying: “The board had offered to assist with British passport applications for all players, and those players who came in and provided the documentation to get their passport received theirs with the assistance of the board.

“The responsibility of having a valid passport for travel is the responsibility of the passport holder, as they are the only ones who can make an application in person. There were others who asked for services and received theirs, and they have travelled.”

Trott’s place in the team has been taken by 38-year-old Coolidge Durham.

Trott was initially named as Terryn Fray’s vice-captain in the 15-man squad for the 50-overs format, with the team looking to bounce back after a disappointing time in Dubai, where Dion Stovell stood down as captain for personal reasons.

Bermuda lost all six of their matches, but Trott came away with his reputation as a potential leader enhanced.

The CWC Challenge League B is the first of three overseas engagements, comprising 15 matches in total, that Bermuda will participate in as part of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup in India.

The initial phase of League B runs from December 2-12, with Bermuda’s first match coming against Hong Kong next Tuesday in the capital city of Muscat. Fixtures follow against Italy, Jersey, Kenya and Uganda.