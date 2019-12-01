Republic Bank staff loses life in Leonora crash

A 26-year-old Republic Bank staff lost his life Saturday morning after crashing the car he was driving on the Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Dead is Riley Charles Newton of Ruimzeight, WCD. The father of one was the driver of motorcar PRR 1703 which ran off the road at Leonora at about 05:15hrs and turned turtle. There were two other persons in the car; Monesh Gopie who was in the front seat while Joseph Ramjohn was sleeping in the back. Both men walked away with minor injuries.

The driver allegedly died at the scene of the accident. Newton was dropping off Ramjohn home after leaving an East Bank of Demerara (EBD) location for Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). Exactly one week ago, another Republic Bank employee was killed at after crashing into a bridge near Felicity Embankment, East Coast Demerara. He was David Headley of 370 Powis Close, South Ruimveldt Gardens. Headley, who was employed as a Technical Operator at the Republic Bank, was reportedly driving his vehicle, PRR 2531, at a fast rate of speed at the time of the accident. Headley was driving west along the East Coast Demerara public road when he overtook another car, But he lost control and slammed head-on into a bridge. The driver that Headley had overtaken tried in vain to free the injured man from his wrecked car. Passersby eventually managed to pull Headley out of his vehicle.