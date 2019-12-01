GCA extends condolences on the passing of Harold `Doc’ Dhanraj

THE president, executive and members of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) would like to extend sincere condolences to the family of the late former Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) cricketer Harold `Doc’ Dhanraj.

`Doc’ as he was familiarly called, donned his whites for the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) for many years and became their Intermediate cricket captain for a number of years.

After his playing days were over, he took up the mantle of being an executive member of the GCA.

`Doc’ Dhanraj became an institution in Georgetown’s cricket fraternity. Many cricketers can attest to how thankful they are for the impact he had on them; not only as a cricketer but more importantly as a mentor. He always had time to pull aside to discuss life, especially discipline, be it at the Bourda sward or his famous Bacchus Drug Store in Stabroek Market.

Cricket in Georgetown will surely be the loser with the passing of Harold `Doc’ Dhanraj. Someone so special can never be forgotten.