Christmas in the air!

Despite overcast conditions, dozens of families converged at Rahaman’s Park, East Bank Demerara, to witness the ‘lighting-up’ of the 60-foot Christmas tree.

Minister of Business with responsibility for Tourism, Haimraj Rajkumar, in his address to the gathering, on Friday evening, said the tree had become a part of the Guyanese celebrations of Christmas. He expressed profound gratitude to the Rahaman’s family for their continued efforts to organise the annual event.

“I would like to thank the Rahaman family and donors who contributed to make this ceremony a success. We have grown over the many years, 14 years to be exact, to expect the ushering of the Christmas season by the lighting up of the Christmas tree that the Rahaman family so graciously acknowledge and are willing to do every year,” Minister Rajkumar stated.

He added that the tree was a symbol of the Christmas season and the goodwill it brought to all Guyanese.

The minister stated that there was nothing like a Guyana Christmas and it was Guyana’s unique Christmas culture which made the country different from anywhere in the world.

“We have our pepper pot, our black cake, our masquerade, our Christmas culture is unique and it is different from anywhere and we know that, and I would like to thank Mr. Rahaman for having performances by a masquerade band to encourage and nurture the growth of the Guyanese culture,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the scores of children in attendance were treated to goodies and Christmas entertainment to prepare them for the exciting Christmas season.