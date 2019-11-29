Nurse struck down by speeding car on Essequibo coast

A nurse attached to the Suddie Public Hospital on the Essequibo Coast was on Friday morning struck down by a speeding motorcar at Queenstown.

The nurse was identified as Dars Bissoon, age 36, originally from Bartica. She lives at Windsor Castle on the Essequibo Coast.

The accident occurred around 8:00hrs on Friday morning in front of the popular Gokul Hot Dog stand in Queenstown.

According to a resident, she was in her house when she heard a loud impact. She immediately rushed out when she saw the nurse lying on the ground.The car driver was also around.She said she picked up the nurse in an unconscious state.

The woman said she was told that the nurse was crossing the road to go meet her another nurse when she was struck down the car.

The police was summoned to the scene and the driver was taken into police custody. The nurse is currently at the Intensive Care Unit at the Suddie Public Hospital.