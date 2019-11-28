Woman charged with causing death of policeman

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on November 28, 2019, granted $700,000 bail to a 34-year-old corperate secretary who was charged for causing the death of a policeman.

Towanda Clarke of Norton and Haley Street, Workmanville, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court today and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Particulars of the charge stated that on November 25, 2019, at Brickdam and Chalmers Place, she drove motorcar PMM 2528 in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of Carl Roach.

Attorney-at-law Dexter Todd, who represented Clarke in this matter, asked the court for reasonable bail be granted to his client.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers objected to bail being grant to Clarke based on the nature of the offence and stated that a life was lost as a result of the accident.

Jeffers also told the court that, on the day in question around 00:30 hours Clarke was the driver of the said motor car and was proceeding east along Brickdam Public Road and as she approached Chalmers Place, collided with Roach.

Jeffers added that Clarke turned south without stopping and collided with motorcycle CH 9436 ; the rider was flung 150 ft from the impact and received multiple injuries. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Magistrate McLennan released Clarke on $700,000 bail and ordered her to report to Alberttown Police Station every Friday until the matter is completed. The matter was adjourned until December 16, 2019.