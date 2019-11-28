Round Two Busta Champion of Champions tourney continues tomorrow

-lone semi-final set for Sunday

ROUND Two of the ongoing Berbice Cricket Board (BCB)/RHTY&SC/Busta Champion of Champions 40-over tournament continues tomorrow and Sunday with a number of matches.

The tournament commenced with 11 teams, six of which remain, including RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour, Albion Community Centre, Port Mourant, Blairmont Community Centre, Tucber Park CC and Young Warriors, who will now battle for the opportunity to reach the finals.

At the Albion ground, the home team play Young Warriors,with the winner drawing a bye into the final. Albion will rely on the now in-form Guyana Jags batsman, Jonathan Foo, while Kandasammy Surujnarine and Rajiv Ivan, both with tons to their names, along with talents like, Ritesh Umroa, Sarwan Chaitnarine and Adrian Sukhwah will be on show.

Young Warriors CC, with seasoned campaigners Linden Austin, Vishal Mohabir, Suresh Dhanai, Alex Algoo, Ishwar Singh, Ricardo Ramdehol, Kassim Khan and Seon Hetmyer, will want to give good accounts of themselves.

At the Area ‘H’ Ground, defending Champions, Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt Flour, led by Shawn Pereira, along with Eon Hooper, Junior Sinclair, Keith Simpson, Delbert Hicks, Jonathan Rampersaud, Jason Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall and Chanderpaul Govindhan will be keen on preserving their title reign.

Their opponents, Blairmont, could post a threat especially with Seon Glasgow, Nigel Deodat, Kevin Jawahir, Javed Karim, Marvon Prashad, Shabeer Baksh and others already looking ominous from the previous rounds.

The final match will feature a battle between Port Mourant and Tucber Park at the Port Mourant ground. Demetri Cameron, Arif Chan, Rampertab Ramnauth, Mahendra Boodram, Trishan Ramsarran, Quincy Burnette and Salim Khan, will represent the home team as they will want to defend their turf.

Meanwhile, Tucber Park will bank on Garfield Benjamin, Martin Singh, Anthony ‘D’ Andrade, Quacy Mickle, Nial Smith, Leon Swammy and Devon Clements and others to put on a good showing.

Winners of the RHT Thunderbolt Flour vs Blairmont and Port Mourant vs Tucber Park battles will clash in the lone semi-finals on Sunday at the Area ‘H’ Ground.

All matches start at 11:00hrs.