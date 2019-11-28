‘592 Beer Inter-Village Football Festival’ continues tonight in Buxton

ACTION in the inaugural ‘592 Beer Inter-Village Football Festival’ continues tonight with an exciting double-header at the Buxton Community Centre ground.

Annandale will make their debut in the event against giant and undefeated side, Beterverwagting [BV] from 19:00hrs. BV, in their previous match, defeated home side Golden Grove.

In the main fixture, Victoria will faceoff with debutant Friendship. The Victoria unit lost their opening match to Paradise.

Action in the event will also continue at the same venue with another two matches on Sunday. Brush Dam opposes Ann’s Grove at 19:00hrs while the feature match-up will witness Mahaica engaging Buxton from 21:00hrs.

The event features 12 teams battling in an initial group format. Group-A comprises Buxton, Plaisance and Mahaica, with group-B consisting of Friendship, Paradise and Victoria and group-C featuring Brush Dam, Melanie and Ann’s Grove.

Group-D comprises Annandale, Golden Grove and Beterverwagting [BV]. The winner of each group alongside the second place finisher will advance to the quarterfinal round. The grand finale is pegged for December 14th.

The eventual champion of the event will pocket $300,000 and the championship trophy. On the other hand, the second, third and fourth place finisher will receive $150,000, $100,000 and $75,000 respectively and the corresponding trophy.

Similarly, individual prizes will also be awarded for the Most Valuable Player [MVP] and the Best Goalkeeper. Some of the major sponsors of the tournament include Bakewell Guyana Incorporated, ExxonMobil, and the Colin Talbot Construction Services.