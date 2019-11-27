Guyana Rush Saints emerge as champions

GUYANA Rush Saints male and female teams emerged as the respective champions when the inaugural GTM Insurance Company-sponsored Under-17 tournament, under the auspices of the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce and organised by the Rupununi Football Association, concluded last weekend.

The three-day tournament, which was played between November 22 and 24, seven male and four female clubs contested at the St Ignatius Village sports ground.

The male clubs were Guyana Rush Saints, Surama, Tabatinga, Terminators, Rising Stars, Shiriri and Far East United Sports Club. On the distaff side were Guyana Rush Saints, Terminators, Tabatinga and Far East United.

Tabatinga Football Club ended as runners-up in both segments of the competition. Chief Executive Officer of GTM, Mr Roger Yee and staff, which included Ronald Nandlall, Travis Peters, Rayon Bostwick, Pheon Dryden and Rolando Sugrim, were present for the duration of the tournament.

Mr Yee who shared feature remarks at the opening and closing ceremonies expressed his company’s delight to partner with the two entities as it sought to give back to the people by empowering the youths.

He (Mr Yee) said he was particularly impressed with the fact that young females were afforded an equal opportunity to showcase their skills and talent like their main counterparts. He informed that the company would continue to invest and empower youths across Guyana. GTM, he noted, has an excellent track record of supporting sports and athletes in Guyana.

The champions, Guyana Rush Saints female and male teams, were duly rewarded with trophies and medals as were the respective runners-up as well as the referees who officiated throughout the tournament.

President of the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mr Daniel Gajie, and the people of Region 9 are very happy for this year’s U-17 tournament sponsorship. GTM has definitely signalled their intention to continue sponsoring football for the youths.