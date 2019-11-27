DCC will seek to create history at UWI UNICOM International T20

By Brij Parasnath

DEMERARA Cricket Club (DCC) will be seeking top honours in the UWI-UNICOM International T20 tournament, which will be contested at the UWI St Augustine Campus Sir Frank Worrell Memorial ground, from January 9 to 19 next year.

The Georgetown-based club participated in the 2017 edition and finished as runners-up to the star-studded Cane Farm team that comprised mostly of Trinidad and Tobago national senior players.

DCC made a big impact with former Guyana senior player Gajanand Singh, who played as a guest; being the most impressive, consistent, overall performer and was voted Player of the Series while the highly talented West Indies youth player Keemo Paul also showcased his wonderful all-round talent and caught the eyes of many ardent followers of the game.

In Monday’s draw, DCC were placed in Group D alongside Barbados Invitational (number 1 seed of the Group) and East Zone Tigers. Queen’s Park Cricket Club head Group A which comprises UWI team and Marchin Patriots, while Georgetown All Stars are seeded number 1 for Group B that also includes Tobago Marlins and Preysal Cricket Club.

The real battle for supremacy will be in Group C between Clarke Road United (number 1 seeded) against new reigning Trinidad and Tobago T20 champions, PowerGen Sports Club. Defence Force are the other team in that group and fancy their chances of advancing to the quarter-finals.

This will be the seventh edition of the T20 tournament that has changed from being a national to an international series with teams from Guyana and Barbados. And the tournament will have UNICOM as their major sponsor once again for the fourth consecutive time.

The champion team with collect the UWI-UNICOM T20 International Challenge Trophy plus TT$40 000 while the runners-up will receive TT$15 000. The two losing semi-finals will be presented with $4 000 each.

Former West Indies vice-captain and 1975 World Cup winning team member, Deryck Murray, is once again the Patron of the tournament. Former West Indies Test opener Bryan Davis made a presentation at the lunch on Tuesday at UWI SPEC conference room where the official draw was made in front of team officials, sponsors’ representatives, tournament officials and media personnel.

The organising committee is headed by UWI Deputy Principal Dr Trevor Alleyne (chairman) and is ably assisted by Dr Earl Ottley, who provided a historical review of the previous tournaments.

Both officials conducted the draw and were helped by UNICOM’s Managing Director Ms Neela Labban who earlier had pledged her Company’s continued significant financial contributions to making the tournament a success.

DCC has been one of Guyana’s major cricket clubs that produced exceptionally outstanding cricketers who have served Guyana and West Indies with distinction over the past 60 years.

A few examples are players of the calibre of Lancelot Richard Gibbs, a former world wicket record-holder and one of the greatest off-spinners of all-time; legendary West Indies captain Clive Hubert Lloyd, who successfully led the West Indies to historic triumphs in the first two World Cups held in 1975 and 1979; as well as the pugnacious and attacking Roy Clinton Fredericks who tamed the world’s most celebrated pace-duo of Dennis Lillee and Jeffrey Thompson, whom he smashed to a majestic 169 at Perth during the West Indies tour Down Under, 1975-76.

Another illustrious DCC stalwart is Roger Harper, one of the region’s former top all-rounders, a successful Guyana’s senior captain and the current chief selector of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Men’s Senior Selection Committee.

The club’s contingent will be seeking to enter their names in the region’s cricket history books with the first lien on the UWI-UNICOM T20 International tournament.

The Georgetown All-Stars are making their first foray at the tournament and will also be aiming to make a big impact and gain top honours.