BCA/R.Sookraj & Sons Chess Open tournament set for December 1

VICE-PRESIDENT of Berbice Chess Association (BCA) Steve Leung is hopeful that the upcoming R. Sookraj & Sons Outback Adventures Chess Open 2019 will help pave the way for more tournaments in the Ancient County.

The University of Guyana (UG) Berbice Campus at Tain Village on the Corentyne will come alive on Sunday, December 1 when the sponsored event gets underway with registration starting at 09:00hrs.

Playing under the Swiss System, contestants will have 20 minutes each and 7 rounds to strut their stuff, with hopes of walking away with cash prizes and trophies which will be up for grabs.

Leung said that he hopes to have more monthly Opens heading into the new year, while he confirmed that the next item on the federation’s agenda will target schools. The VP said that BCA will be working closely with Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) in order to host a Berbice Inter-School competition in January of 2020.

He further admitted that since the last tournament held in September this year, the support and the responses, heading into the upcoming tourney, have been great and he hopes more attention will come BCA’s way.