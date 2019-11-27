BACIF to produce one-of-a-kind trophy for ‘GFF SUPER 16 CUP’ 2019/2020

CASTING and machining specialists, Brass Aluminum and Cast Iron Foundry Ltd (BACIF) will be producing a historical trophy for the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Super 16 Cup 2019/2020 edition.

The first of its kind, production is expected to be a huge hit with the clubs as all and sundry would want their name to be inscribed as the inaugural winner of what will be a prestigious piece of silverware.

Recently, GFF president Wayne Forde, who has a long-standing relationship with the entity, met with Managing Director and one-time colleague Mr Peter Pompey and was given an insight into the manufacturing process which is underway at the West Ruimveldt-based foundry.

Speaking with GFF, Pompey stated that when he was approached to make such a contribution to the tournament and the sport he could not in any way turn down the offer to be associated with the event.

He complimented the federation for the vision to produce a local trophy that would truly represent the value of the sport.

“When Mr Forde approached me I could not have said no, Wayne has a relationship with this company that goes back for many, many years and I am happy to see him coming and directing the fraternity and football in a way that you have never seen before.

“We believe that football in another few years would rise and there would be a substantial contributor not only to the social development of the country but to tourism in the context of where the sport can take our nation.

“So we’re happy to be a part of this project and we believe that at the end of it all, the trophy will be a spectacle, it would be something that we all can be proud about.”

In thanking Pompey and his company for their generous support to the GFF Super 16 Cup by way of this historical trophy, Forde said that the concept of the trophy is that the arches coming together signifies the unity that the GFF aspires for in the fraternity.

“The ball at the top is really putting football at the heart of everything that we do, so this trophy will be a lien trophy, a club would have to win it three times in order to own it.”

The trophy would be unveiled on completion at a special event, Forde noted.

“More importantly, what this trophy represents is the engineering and craftsmanship capacity of our indigenous local industry. I think it is a unique story to have a local engineering company come on board and put together such a spectacular piece of art.”

Forde added that there’s a lot of emphasis and discussion around local content at the moment in Guyana, positing that BACIF’s contribution demonstrates the capacity of a company whose specialty is in a completely different line of production.

BACIF has been part of the Guyanese industrial family for over 60 years, and half of those years ago, president Forde’s engineering career commenced.

The GFF Super 16 Cup 2019/2020 edition would be launched shortly.