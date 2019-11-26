Five years on | Convicted minibus driver still to turn self in, pay the penalty

– for causing death of Walton Hall man

THE family of an Essequibo Coast contractor who was struck down by a minibus in 2014 is seeking justice, since the convicted perpetrator, who was sentenced in absentia, remains on the run.

Ramesh Jaigopaul, 45, of Walton Hall, Essequibo Coast, was struck down by minibus BLL 3414 on August 25, 2014 on the Walton Hall Public Road.

The father of two, who was hospitalised briefly, died on August 31, 2014.

The minibus driver, Hardin Sitaldin, known as “Troy”, was charged for causing death by dangerous driving and was placed on bail. According to the police, Sitaldin only made four court appearances and just vanished into thin air. In light of his Houdini-like feat, he was sentenced in absentia to 50 months imprisonment.

Anita Persaud, sister of the deceased Ramesh Jaigopal, told Guyana the Chronicle that her brother’s post-mortem revealed that he died of multiple injuries as a result of the accident. “By the time of the funeral, he (the driver of the minibus) was already charged and out on bail,” she said, adding: “When my mother or sister go to the station, we keep asking about the case, and the police said they don’t have any information on the man’s whereabouts, but that an arrest warrant is out for him.”