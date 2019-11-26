Five T&T teams for DMW Hockey Festival

FIVE Trinidadian teams, including 2017 Male Open champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club, are set to take part in this year’s Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival, which is scheduled for Cliff Anderson Sports Hall in Georgetown from tomorrow afternoon.

According to information from the organisers, US$3500 will be up for grabs in the 15th edition of the Festival.

In total, 16 teams will battle in three divisions over five days (44 games), with the final set for Sunday afternoon.

Six teams have registered for the male division, including defending champions Pepsi Hikers, YMCA Old Fort, Bounty GCC, Saints, and Trinidadian teams QPCC and TTDF.

QPCC, who lost from a sudden-death shootout in last year’s final, will aim to regain their title, but the Hikers, who won last month’s GTT National Indoor Hockey Championship, look in excellent touch and will have their eyes set on their ninth overall title.

The Female Open Division will have five teams, including George United of T&T. The Guyanese sides are National Indoor Champions GBTI GCC Tigers, sister team GBTI GCC Spartans, YMCA Old Fort and Saints.

The Over-35 battle will also have five teams, including Trinidadian sides QPCC and Fatima. The Guyanese sides are defending champions YMCA Old Fort, Bounty GCC Vintage and Antonio’s Hickers.

On Wednesday, the festival bullies off with five games, including two women’s battles (Saints vs YMCA Old Fort and Tigers vs Spartans) from 17:00hrs.

In the Over-35 division, YMCA Old Fort will play Antonio’s Hickers, before Bounty GCC meet Saints and YMCA Old Fort play Pepsi Hikers in the Men’s Division.

Tomorrow the male T&T teams will be in action. George United’s first game is on Friday.