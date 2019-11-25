Yusuf stars as Regal win Trophy Stall Champion of Champions clash

AFTER several keen and exciting contests during the 2019 season, Regal got the better of archrivals, Mike’s Wellman, in their Trophy Stall-sponsored Champion of Champions Over-45 clash, played at the Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC) ground, Thomas Lands on Sunday.

Led by a brilliant all-round performance from Uniss Yusuf, who slammed a boundary-studded 60 and claimed two wickets for 12 runs, Regal won by one wicket with three overs to spare in their 20-over affair played in a festive atmosphere.

Set a challenging 152 for victory, after Mike’s Wellman had reached 151 for nine in their allotted 20 overs, Regal reached the required target in 17 overs, losing nine wickets in the process.

Yusuff, who blasted two fours and eight sixes in his knock, gave the innings a rollicking start along with his partner, Mahesh Chunilall (16), the two adding 53 for the first wicket.

Despite suffering a middle-order slump, Regal were always up to the required run rate and with Keith Fraser shoring up the middle and lower-order with 26, which included one four and three sixes, Regal romped home eventual winners.

Earlier, Mike’s Wellman were indebted to opener, S. Ramdeen, who stroked four fours and two sixes in a top-score of 39 with supporting knocks of 38 from Rawle Reid, whose innings contained two fours and three sixes while skipper Wayne Jones hit 20 with one four and one six.

Apart from man-of-the-match Yusuf, David Harper and Eric Thomas were also among the wickets with two for 19 and 26 respectively.

At the presentation ceremony which followed, Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) president, Ian John, spoke about the competitive rivalry that existed between the two top teams which saw them reaching the Prime Minister Softball Cup T20 Over-45 finals in 2018 and also this year. While the battle for supremacy last year went right down to the wire, Regal made light work of their opponents in this year’s final.

John expressed sincere thanks to sponsor, Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, for his kind gesture in sponsoring the Champion of Champions encounter and also for his unstinted contribution to sports in general.

The GSCL president also extended heartfelt thank you to Regal and all the other sponsors who were part of the softball fraternity throughout the year and looks forward to their continued association in the new year.

The annual Republic Cup tournament is slated to be the next major competition in the new year while both teams are also gearing up for participation in the Orlando tournament slated for March 29, 21 and 22, 2020 in Orlando.