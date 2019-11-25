Cop dies in Brickdam accident

A police officer died early this morning after he collided with a car while riding his motorcycle along Brickdam.

Dead is Carl Roach.

Reports are that the off-duty police officer was riding along the roadway shortly after midnight on Sunday when he collided with motorcar. He reportedly died on the spot.

Police are investigating the accident.

On Sunday morning, Republic Bank employee, David Headly, died after he collided with a bridge rail along the Railway Line Embankment at Felicity,East Coast Demerara.

Headly was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival.