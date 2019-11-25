‘Cheeky’ wins for BV and Mahaica in ‘592 Beer Inter-Village Football Festival’

Beterverwagting (BV) and Mahaica walked away with hard-fought wins on Sunday over Golden Grove and Plaisance respectively when the inaugural ‘592 Beer Inter-Village Football Festival’ continued at the Golden Grove Community Centre ground.

The visiting BV side defeated the Golden Grove unit 1-0 in a game that left the partisan crowd stunned as Jermin Somerset sealed the physical affair in the 62nd minute, cheating the ball down the centre of the goal after an attempted header was parried into his path.

In the earlier match, Mahaica defeated Plaisance, also by a 1 – 0 scoreline, thanks to Azuma Roberts, who recorded the only conversion of the match in the 27th minute, directing his powerful header into the left side following a cross from the left of the box.

Action in the competition continues on Friday at the Buxton ground. BV will face-off with Annandale at 19:00hrs and Friendship will battle Victoria from 21:00hrs.

The event will also continue at the Buxton ground on Sunday. Brush Dam engages Ann’s Grove at 19:00hrs while Mahaica take on Buxton from 21:00hrs.

The event features 12 teams battling in an initial group format. Group-A comprises Buxton, Plaisance and Mahaica, with group-B consisting of Friendship, Paradise and Victoria and group-C featuring Brush Dam, Melanie and Ann’s Grove.

Group-D contains Annandale, Golden Grove and Beterverwagting [BV]. The winner of each group will advance to the semi-final round. The grand finale is pegged for December 14th.

Winner of the event will pocket $300,000 and the championship trophy, with the second, third and fourth place finishers collecting $150,000, $100,000 and $75,000 respectively and the corresponding accolade.

Individual prizes will also be awarded for the Most Valuable Player [MVP] and the Best Goalkeeper.

Among the other sponsors of the event are Bakewell Guyana Inc, ExxonMobil and the Colin Talbot Construction Services